Warm weather change expected on weekend

4th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

DAYTIME temperatures are expected to be particularly warm and sunny in Ipswich this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will peak in the high 20s while overnight minimums will also be warmer than usual for this time of year.

Temperatures on Saturday will range between 7C and 28C, and 7C and 29C on Sunday.

Sunny conditions are expected on both days.

While the weekend's overnight minimums are slightly above the historical average for August in Ipswich, the forecast warm and sunny day time maximums are significantly above the 22.8C historical average.

The warmer conditions will persist into the working week, with temperatures on Monday ranging between 7C and 24C and 7C and 25C on Tuesday.

Conditions will cool off slightly on Wednesday, with overnight minimums dropping down to 2C and 3C on Thursday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

