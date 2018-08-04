Warm weather change expected on weekend

DAYTIME temperatures are expected to be particularly warm and sunny in Ipswich this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will peak in the high 20s while overnight minimums will also be warmer than usual for this time of year.

Temperatures on Saturday will range between 7C and 28C, and 7C and 29C on Sunday.

Sunny conditions are expected on both days.

Hang onto your hats! A rollercoaster week of temperatures in #SWQld starting with a gusty cold front and raised dust possible tomorrow morning. Check out the #Birdsville forecast as an example https://t.co/1njBw7XOTg pic.twitter.com/AAimLwdPGW — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) August 2, 2018

While the weekend's overnight minimums are slightly above the historical average for August in Ipswich, the forecast warm and sunny day time maximums are significantly above the 22.8C historical average.

The warmer conditions will persist into the working week, with temperatures on Monday ranging between 7C and 24C and 7C and 25C on Tuesday.

Conditions will cool off slightly on Wednesday, with overnight minimums dropping down to 2C and 3C on Thursday.