Warm, stormy start to 2019 for Queensland

1st Jan 2019 12:01 AM

MAKE sure you are by the pool, on the beach or chilling out next to the air-conditioner today.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a hot start to 2019.

Ipswich can expect a high of 35C for New Year's Day - 4C above the January average.

"Inland Queensland through to New South Wales is very warm and that hot air is moving across the southeast coast," forecaster James Thompson said.

Gatton and Laidley will also see highs of 35C, with Boonah and Esk 1C cooler.

One thing you won't have to worry about over the next few days is the washing getting wet.

Mr Thompson said there's very little in the way of rain expected, with maybe a slight chance of shower on Friday.

Further afield, Far North Queensland is likely to see a deluge with a category two cyclone predicted to form today.

A cyclone warning has been issued for a stretch of coast from Cape Keerweer to Cape York, taking in the communities of Weipa, Aurukun, and Mapoon.

A broader "watch" alert remains in place for people living in the area from Kowanyama up to the Torres Strait Islands.

The system was over the Gulf of Carpentaria last night but is expected to turn towards Queensland today.

ipswich weather new year's day
Ipswich Queensland Times

