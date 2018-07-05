Menu
Warm nights and wet days expected in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
5th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

NIGHT time temperatures are about to get toasty in Ipswich.

Overnight minimums will reach 14C on Thursday and 15C on Friday, significantly higher than 7C minimum historical average in July.

Saturday will be slightly cooler in the morning, dropping down to 12C before winter conditions return on Sunday.

Minimums will reach 6C before another chilly 2C on Monday and 4C minimums are expected on Tuesday.

Day time maximums are slightly cooler than normal for this time of year, peaking at 24C today, 26C on Friday and dropping down to 21C on Sunday.

A shower or two is expected to linger from Thursday to Sunday.

Drizzle is most likely in the morning and afternoon on Thursday, with a chance of showers expected on both Friday and Saturday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

