Warm gesture for our special arrivals

MILK PLEASE: The Ipswich Orchid Society Inc donates $3000 to the Ipswich Hospital Special Care Nursery to buy two milk warmers.

FEEDING sick babies a bottle just became easier for nurses at the Ipswich Hospital.

The Special Care Nursery has just brought two new milk warmers, a machine that heats baby milk to the optimum temperature.

The unit now has four milk warmers - one for each section - so no babies will wait a minute too long to be fed.

It's all thanks to a $3000 donation from the Ipswich Orchid Society Inc.

Twice a year the organisation makes a donation to a worthy cause.

Society President Eric Jonker said it's the members who choose which cause, or organisation, to support.

He knows first-hand how valuable the unit can be for mothers and families when births don't go according to plan.

"A few years ago my daughter had twins and they were in here because they were born premature,” Mr Jonker said.

"They're good now. It was a bit scary and we were worried about our daughter but the staff here were great.”