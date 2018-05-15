Warm days means snakes are still active

A carpet python found at a home this morning and relocated by N&S Snake Catchers.

BEWARE, snakes are still active even though the weather is starting to cool down.

Recently an Augustine Heights woman warned walkers after encountering an aggressive juvenile brown snake and local snake catchers are still receiving a few calls a day from people needing their services.

Sally Hill from husband and wife team N&S Snake catchers said snakes were still active this time of year as the days were still warm.

This morning they were called to a home where a carpet snake had decided to take advantage of a warm spot on some electrical cables.

"It's not as busy as summer time,” Mrs Hill said.

"When it's 40 degrees we are bombarded with calls all day.

"But this time of the year you get pythons hiding in roof cavities. It's a perfect spot, it's like a sauna.

"A lot of times people hear slithering.”

She said the snakes would take shelter in rooves as it gets colder at night.

A man died after trying to remove a brown snake from his Townsville home last month.

The Goodna based snake catcher team are urging people call the professionals when they see a snake.

The couple are often sent images of people holding snakes, asking for help with identifying them, which Mrs Hill said was dangerous.

Her advice is to not to pick up a snake as many often got it wrong when it came to identifying them as harmless.

If you need a snake catcher you can call N&S Snake Catchers on 0415 136 941 or visit www.nssnakecatcher.com.au