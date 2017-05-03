Temperatures above average in Ipswich today

IPSWICH is in for a perfect autumn day, with a maximum of 28 degrees - four degrees above average - today.

The nights will also remain warm, hovering in the low teens until the weekend.

Daytime temperatures in the mid 20s should persist from Thursday through to early next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast warmer mornings for Ipswich, with temperatures between 11-13 degrees predicted for the rest of the week.

Ipswich can also expect a sunny weekend with only a slight chance of a shower on Saturday.