Warehouse XI prevails in Plunkett Cup

BETTER LUCK NEXT YEAR: An Ipswich Pioneer at the crease. Ipswich lost the annual Plunkett Cup to the best of the Warehouse competition yesterday.

BETTER LUCK NEXT YEAR: An Ipswich Pioneer at the crease. Ipswich lost the annual Plunkett Cup to the best of the Warehouse competition yesterday.

CRICKET: Ipswich will have the wait another year to get their hands on the Plunkett Cup.

The city had not won since 2007/08 and the drought continues after the Warehouse XI wrapped up the trophy again on Sunday.

Warehouse posted 7/162 from their 50 overs. In reply, the Pioneers were all out for 111 inside 33 overs. Callum Wilton took 2/19, while Toby Kerswell, Dom Salton, Blayde Klass and James Roslyn all grabbed a wicket.

There was little to be pleased about with the bat in hand. Nick Verrenkamp (25) and James Roslyn (21) and Shane Krings (18) got starts but the Pioneers were unable to complete the job.