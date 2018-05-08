War stories and artefacts feature in new display

Lisa Jones with Ipswich Historical Society president Hugh Taylor at the opening of their new permanent World War I display at Cooneana Heritage Centre.

Lisa Jones with Ipswich Historical Society president Hugh Taylor at the opening of their new permanent World War I display at Cooneana Heritage Centre. Ashleigh Howarth

A NEW exhibition which recognises Ipswich soldiers who served in World War I is now open at the Cooneana Heritage Centre.

Ipswich at War and on the Home Front 1914-1918 features honour rolls with the names of our brave defence force personnel who fought in battles overseas, as well as a number of artefacts which have been donated by local families.

Exhibition creator Lisa Jones hope the community will come down and explore the exhibition, as well as the many other historical buildings which are located at the New Chum site.

"The exhibition is a timeline from one end of the war to the other. It talks about Ipswich boys that went off to war and it also shows how the Ipswich community came together to support them," she said.

"I really enjoyed putting the exhibition together, and I hope the community will come along and enjoy it."

In addition to this new exhibition, Cooneana Heritage Centre houses historical photographs, memorabilia, artefacts and mining displays that showcase the rich and diverse history of Ipswich.

They are open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and the second and third Sundays of each month from 10am-2pm.