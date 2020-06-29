Menu
War of words over Virgin job losses

by ANDREW POTTS
29th Jun 2020 8:25 AM
THE State Government and Opposition are at crosspaths over the future of Virgin, with LNP leader Deb Frecklington calling on Labor to guarantee all jobs will be saved.

The struggling carrier was purchased last week by US company Bain Capital in a move welcomed by the Gold Coast tourism industry.

Its headquarters will remain in Brisbane but job losses are expected.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington wrote to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday demanding assurances no jobs would be lost.

"I am asking you guarantee all Queensland-based workers and contractors for Virgin Airlines will keep their jobs and that every existing regional air route is maintained," she wrote.

"Queensland taxpayers should expect nothing less, given your financial commitment to the carrier."

However a spokesman for Treasurer Cameron Dick hit back at Ms Frecklington.

"Once again, Deb Frecklington has demonstrated her complete lack of judgment," he said.

"Under Deb Frecklington there would have been no jobs at Virgin at all, because the LNP have consistently stated they would have taken no action and made no investment to save the airline."

