War animals, companions recognised for service

FROM dogs to horses, mules, pigeons and even the tiny glow worm, many members of the animal kingdom have played their part in assisting allied forces in conflicts around the globe.

Loyal companions continue to stand by veterans, even long after their owner's service is complete.

The Goodna RSL Sub Branch's women's auxiliary believed it was about time they had the recognition they deserved.

An animals in war memorial has been unveiled outside the Frank McGreevy Building to honour the "four legged and feathered heroes” that fought and died alongside soldiers.

President Pam Hauck said the community support behind efforts to raise required funds for the memorial, which took about five months, had been overwhelming.

It even has a water bowl for passing pooches.

"With our drop-in centre we hold once a week, quite a few of the guys that come have dogs.

"It's lovely to see, you can see the difference (they make). This needs to be recognised. The dogs are here to stay and they do a fantastic job.”

Secretary Susie Vickery said the auxiliary had been in place for two years and focused on supporting the veterans.

"We are getting older, a lot of us don't see our grandchildren or our children that much now so the dog or the cat occupies a big part of our lives,” she said.

"To be able to recognise all the animals that have done that right from time immemorial is something we decided would be lovely to put our money towards and have a monument that is for the animals.”