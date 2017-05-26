24°
War against industrial smells a battle royale

Joel Gould
| 26th May 2017 3:45 PM
Swanbank resident Joe Llewellyn is angry about the odour that comes from the local industry surrounding his home.
Swanbank resident Joe Llewellyn is angry about the odour that comes from the local industry surrounding his home. Inga Williams

THE WAR on noxious industrial smells is being waged.

Whether it will be won any time soon remains to be seen, but there is a lot the Ipswich City Council and State Government are doing behind the scenes to nail the culprits once and for all.

Google 'smell' and 'Swanbank' and 'QT' and there are a raft of stories over the years about this issue.

Residents of Swanbank, Raceview, Flinders View and Ripley have been complaining of the smells for yonks, but the exact source has proven difficult to pinpoint, even for the State's environmental authorities.

The waste treatment and recycling plants in the Swanbank area have long been the chief suspects, with residents convinced the odours are coming from the area but never certain exactly where.

Mayor Paul Pisasale, who deals with odour complaints on a daily basis, has given the QT a run down of what the council has been doing in conjunction with government agencies to address the issue.

Cr Pisasale said the council had been working collaboratively with the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (DEHP) and Environment Minister Steven Miles to address the community's concerns about the pong.

While the council is limited to enforcing conditions attached to any development approval under the Sustainable Planning Act, it has provided significant staffing resources to assist DEHP in dealing with the smell complaints.

The council's officers have recently assisted the DEHP with an intensive Targeted Compliance Project, including both in-hours and after-hours odour surveys around the Swanbank area in suburbs such as Swanbank, Ecco Ripley estate, Ripley, Providence estate at South Ripley, Flinders View and the Redbank Plains area.

As part of this collaborative program, the DEHP provided printed material which has been distributed to residents.

The print material provided advice to residents on how to efficiently report odour complaints. The council paid for this print material and postage.

As part of the project, DEHP committed to obtain and deploy a range of air quality monitoring devices in order to identify air quality particles consistent with odour.

This included a Selected Ion Flow Tube Mass Spectrometer (SIFT-MS) along with 'Summa' grab type sample canisters. Cr Pisasale said he held a summit with a wide cross-section of industry earlier this year to outline what was expected of them.

"The Minister and I sat down with everybody and laid the law down. Steven Miles has given me all the support,” he said.

"I have told the department they have got to find out where the trucks are coming from and to go back to the source to find out what those trucks are dumping in our city, and whether they are conforming to their conditions.

"If not, throw the book at them. They have got to start playing hard ball. I get emails from people on a daily basis and the times I have smelled it you nearly gag.

"I feel sorry for the people. If they think we aren't interested, we are. Every day I am dealing with this and every day I hit road barriers.”

Cr Kerry Silver said in a council committee meeting this week that she had nearly gagged while driving down the Centenary Hwy.

She spoke of residents who had complained about the living hell their lives have become and of their frustrations that the issue remained unresolved.

Cr Pisasale met with his own council officers this week about the smells and said that Swanbank was the most notable area pinpointed by complainants, with similar concerns expressed in Karalee.

He said that if the odour was caused by an operator that possessed an environmental authority, license or permit administered by the DEHP, such as industrial composting and waste disposal, the issue fell under the jurisdiction of the Queensland Government.

But he added the council would always try to resolve the issue with the appropriate agency even if it extended beyond their jurisdiction.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich paul pisasale smells swanbank

