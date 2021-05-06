Wanted urgently: Quality goalkeeper to save Pride

Western Pride goalkeeper Jake Reesby is likely to be out for 6-8 weeks. Picture: Kylie Wells

WITH both his goalkeepers ruled out, Western Pride coach Brian Hastings was on an SOS mission before Saturday night's next match.

Major off-season recruit Jake Reesby is expected to be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after damaging his leg in a goalmouth collision during last weekend's 2-1 loss to South West Queensland.

"Jake is barely walking at the moment,'' Hastings said.

Reesby was waiting a MRI scan to determine if he has suffered a fracture or meniscus tear.

Reesby was replaced early in last weekend's Football Queensland Premier League match by rising young gun Josh Boyle.

However, Boyle battled through the second half injured after tripping on a slippery step in the dressing room at halftime.

He is likely to miss the next two games resting his bruised hip.

With Souths United to play on Saturday night before a Friday night local derby against Ipswich Knights, Hastings was anxiously searching for goalkeepers to borrow for a few weeks.

"We're actually talking to a couple of goalkeepers around the place,'' Hastings said.

"They are coming in tonight to have a look at them and possibly sign them for a short term.''

Being such a speciality position, Hastings was eager to find a quick solution.

A last resort is defender Ben Piper may take on the role having been a junior goalkeeper.

The untimely setback comes after Pride were building well having won their first three premiership games and pushed competition heavyweights South West Queensland last weekend.

"It was tough. It was weird because we have got a local derby next week,'' Hastings said.

With a goalkeeper dilemma to solve, the head coach was also mindful of ensuring his other squad members remained focused.

"I've got to manage the other 10 players (on the field) to do their job,'' Hastings said.

He said his team's priority against Souths United was scoring more goals.

That includes attacking thrust from his son Mikhail who made an immediate impact coming on in the second half against South West Thunder.

Mikhail will start against Souths United on Saturday night, providing an on-field boost.

"Everyone is working really good,'' Hastings said. "They are looking quite positive and strong.

"With Mikhail coming in for 15 minutes and scoring a goal, it was good.

"If we can get two or three up, at least we've got a bit of a cushion. Let's hope we can do that.''

Meanwhile, the Ipswich Knights are more settled preparing for their away clash with Rochedale on Sunday night.

Defender Nick Piper is available having been sidelined for recent FFA Cup matches and the FQPL1 encounter against Brisbane City.

Head coach Andy Ogden was also monitoring Mitch Herrmann who is training well and close to returning following his ankle injury.

"I don't want to rush him. There's no reason to risk it,'' Ogden said.

The Knights will meet Peninsula Power in their next FFA Cup match away on either May 25 or 26.

After impressive Ipswich wins over Moggill and Souths United in the knockout competition, Ogden expected to face a National Premier Leagues side.

"It was going to be hard to avoid some really good teams,'' he said.

"We've just unfortunately drawn, at the moment, the best team in Queensland.

"We will go down and have a crack.''

Beating Rochedale is the most immediate goal.

"They look a good team. They have recruited very well,'' Ogden said.

"They have recruited purposely to try and get that promotion spot.

"We're expecting a really, really tough game.''

The coach was confident his team could back up strongly after last weekend's 7-0 win over Holland Park.

"I think we've got some areas where we can affect the game and hurt them. But we've got to be really disciplined and defend really well,'' Ogden said.

"We are in a reasonable vein of form.''

GAME DAY

FQPL1: Saturday (7.15pm) - Western Pride v Souths United at Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Sunday (5.15pm): Ipswich Knights v Rochedale at Underwood Park.

WNPL: Sunday (5pm) - Western Pride v Easts at Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

BPL: Friday (8.30pm) - Western Spirit v Acacia Ridge at Kippen Park.

CL1: Saturday (7pm) - Ripley Valley v Carina at Brisbane Abruzzo club; Ipswich City Bulls v Slacks Creek at Usher Park.