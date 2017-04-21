WANTED: Tradies, suppliers, contractors for CBD briefing

ACTION: Local tradespeople, suppliers and contractors have been urged to attend an industry briefing on the Ipswich CBD redevelopment.

LOCAL tradespeople, suppliers and contractors have been urged to attend an industry briefing before the next phase of the Ipswich CBD redevelopment project commences.

Ipswich City Properties (ICP), a wholly owned entity of Ipswich City Council, will hold the briefing session at Ipswich Civic Centre on Thursday, May 4 from 3pm to 4pm.

ICP chairman Paul Tully said the company was committed to providing opportunities for goods and services providers from Ipswich and the surrounding region.

"I am strongly encouraging local businesses to attend and to be fully informed about the opportunities arising from the Ipswich CBD redevelopment,” Cr Tully said.

"This once-in-a-generation project is a game-changer for our city centre.

"It will be undertaken as a program of work which will include numerous separate contracts ranging in value from small minor works to multi-million dollar contracts.

"Suitably qualified businesses should attend to gain an understanding of the proposed works requirements and their timing over the coming months and years.”

CBD development to get underway. File

Project Program Director Luke Peereboom will provide detailed information on future opportunities associated with the Ipswich CBD redevelopment.

Companies with an interest in supplying construction-related supplies and services can register their early interest and contact details for this industry briefing event on 4 May 2017 at info@ipswich-commercial.com.au

The industry technical briefing will include information about the scopes of work required for: