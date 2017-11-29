Exclusive job offer to work alongside Masterchef star

Ungermann Brothers Danny and Ben are on track to open their ice cream parlour within a couple of months.

Ungermann Brothers Danny and Ben are on track to open their ice cream parlour within a couple of months. Rob Williams

THE search is on for two people who are willing to learn everything there is to know about ice cream, from MasterChef 2017 runner-up Ben Ungermann.

With work continuing the new Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Parlour at Limestone 88 in the heart of the Ipswich CBD, progress is being made with summer around the corner, and brothers Ben and Danny are now on the search for six locals to share their passion for ice cream.

The location will not only feature 15 of Ben's ice creams, drinks and alcoholic milkshakes for the biggest kids, but will allow customers to walk through the kitchen and observe the cooking progress.

"It's now getting to the serious end of hiring staff, "Danny said, "and we really want to go with Ipswich locals.

"We already have a full-time manager, we're looking now for full time cook to make the ice creams, then we also want a part time cook, we need someone to be up to speed when Ben's not here. It will all start with ice cream, and hopefully branch into other things too.

"We also need about four staff to work on the retail side of thing, they have to be fun and energetic."

Ungermann Brothers set to open soon: MasterChef star Ben Ungermann is set to open his ice cream parlour with his brother, Danny within a couple of months.

Danny said that when they initially put the call out for staff, they didn't expect such a big response.

When we put a post on Instagram, we didn't target locals, it was a very general callout, but it's obviously Ipswich people we want.

"After the last article in The Queensland Times, we got flooded with applications from Ipswich, Sydney, Melbourne, even people from overseas who wanted the chance to work with Ben. Ideally, we'd like to be open in early January, if all goes to plan."

Ben is still in big demand across the country, and is taking up some incredible opportunities to work in Europe over the next three weeks.

"I'm about to head off to Europe where I've been invited not only to appear on some of Holland's highest rating TV shows, including Late Night Amsterdam, but I'm also doing a cooking demonstration at Holland's most famous theme park, plus two Christmas festivals," Ben said.

"After that I'm off to the UK where I'm going to work in the kitchens of Clare Smith, and Yotam Ottolenghi plus spend New Year's Eve in one of the most famous restaurants on the planet - Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck. All those chefs were guests on MasterChef and I can't wait, the experience will be incredible."

"We plan to put in a plague or something about the history of the building in the entrance, as we are both local boys," Ben added. "I can do these ice creams with my eyes closed, but I'll print out the recipes and teach the new cooks how to get them right.

"I've found that ice cream is about trial and error, you don't want the consistency too runny or too gelatinous, it has to be spot on.

"When it comes to my two apprentices, I'm even happy to look at people who don't have a cooking background, as I can teach them everything I've learned, and mould them into what we need.

"As looks as they are passionate about ice cream, and food, that's what matters."

While Ben is away, his business partner and brother Danny will oversee the work, along with going through the applications.

So, do you have what it takes to be Ben's apprentice?

Send your resume and credentials direct to Ben and Danny at ungermannbrothers@outlook.com