WANTED: Ten people police wish to speak to

DO you recognise any of these people?

Ipswich police have released ten images of people they wish to speak to.

Police believe they might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences.

Members of the public are asked not to approach these individuals, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

People police wish to speak to.

Southern Cross Circuit, Springfield Central - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at approximately 5.45pm. Reference: QP1901516935

People police wish to speak to.

Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, July 22, 2019 at approximately 8.27pm.

Reference: QP1901505684

People police wish to speak to.

Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at approximately 8.10pm.

Reference: QP1901432873

People police wish to speak to.

Queen St, Goodna - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at approximately 5.40pm.

Reference: QP1901424694

People police wish to speak to.

Robertson Rd, Eastern Heights - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at approximately 11.05pm.

Reference: QP1900493812

People police wish to speak to.

Smiths Rd, Goodna - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at approximately 1.41pm.

Reference: QP1901595470

People police wish to speak to.

Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at approximately 8.43am.

Reference: QP1901576950

People police wish to speak to.

Henty Dr, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at approximately 10.17am.

Reference: QP1901704107

People police wish to speak to.

Wood St, Bundamba - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent public nuisance which occurred on Sunday, August 11 2019, at approximately 1.30pm.

Reference: QP1901556399

People police wish to speak to.

Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, September 6, 2019 at approximately 9.20am. Reference: QP1901740487