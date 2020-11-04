Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are looking for Daniel Baumgart for questioning in relation to an altercation in Maryborough that left one man dead.
Police are looking for Daniel Baumgart for questioning in relation to an altercation in Maryborough that left one man dead.
News

WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

Carlie Walker
4th Nov 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM

MARYBOROUGH detectives are still searching for a fourth man wanted for questioning after an altercation in John St left one man dead earlier this week.

Police wanted to speak Daniel Baumgart, 38, regarding the death of a 43-year-old Crestmead man.

His brother, James Baumgart, 36, was taken to hospital with stab wounds in the wake of the incident but recovered and has since been charged with murder.

Michael Hartley was located deceased at Ross Creek, near Gympie after allegedly being assaulted at a John Street address in Maryborough on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel is described as caucasian, around 180cm tall, with a slim build and red hair.

Police believe he may have changed his features by shaving his beard and head and be staying with others in the Maryborough area.

Police have cautioned against assisting Daniel.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

The public can contact police at Crime Stoppers on 131 444.

More Stories

fccourt fcpolice maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hail scammers threaten what makes Ipswich great

        Premium Content Hail scammers threaten what makes Ipswich great

        Opinion It is vital we don’t lose trust in each other, despite the low acts of a minority, says QT editor Andrew Korner

        Springfield chosen for international ‘eco-city’ project

        Premium Content Springfield chosen for international ‘eco-city’ project

        News Springfield is looking to become most eco-friendly community in world by 2038

        Towed: Scammers target storm-hit families

        Premium Content Towed: Scammers target storm-hit families

        News Unscrupulous scammers have reached new lows in targeting those devastated by the...

        NEED HELP? Here’s what storm assistance is available

        NEED HELP? Here’s what storm assistance is available

        News Up to $900 is available for families impacted by the severe hail storms on...