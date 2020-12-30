WANTED: Police searching for man following death of child

Detectives have released the image of a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man wanted in connection with the death of a child at Raceview in June 2019.

Despite appeals to come forward and speak with police, Andrew Campbell, 41, has not made contact.

Police want to speak with the Bellbowrie man in relation to the death of an eight-month old child at Raceview on June 21, 2019.

Police say they do not consider the man to be dangerous to members of the community but urge anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact police immediately.

On Wednesday, December 23, police charged a 34-year-old woman with murder, following an investigation into the baby’s death lasting more than a year.

Paramedics discovered the baby’s body on Sonter St, Raceview, triggering the investigation.

Detective Inspector David Briese addressed media on Wednesday, December 23 after a 34-year-old woman was charged with the murder of an eight-month-old baby boy. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Police addressed media last week at a press conference in Brisbane, confirming the woman charged was the baby’s mother.

Detective Inspector David Briese told media the 41-year-old man allegedly lived at the Raceview address with the woman at the time of the baby’s death.

“We would like to speak with him further and we believe he can assist us,” Insp Briese said.

