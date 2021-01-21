Menu
WANTED: Police release images of woman after alleged theft

Ebony Graveur
21st Jan 2021 10:13 AM
POLICE have released CCTV footage of a woman following an alleged theft at an Ipswich shopping centre.

Police received reports that someone stole from a computer shop in Springfield Central on Thursday, January 14, about 6.40pm.

A Queensland Police Service Spokesman said the offender allegedly took electronic items from the shop and left without paying.

“Some computer accessories were allegedly stolen by this person,” the spokesman said.

Releasing CCTV still images on Wednesday, police are urging the public to contact police should someone recognise the suspect.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP2100099681.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

