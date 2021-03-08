WANTED: Police hunt man over dangerous driving, evasion

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate this man they believe could assist with investigations.

POLICE are calling for public assistance to locate a man they believe may have been involved in a dangerous driving incident at Redbank Plains last month.

It is alleged officers were conducting traffic operations on Mount Juillerat Dr on February 24, when they spotted a moped rider without a helmet.

The rider allegedly evaded police after leaving a service station just after 8pm by driving on a nearby footpath.

Police say the rider narrowly avoided colliding with members of the public.

Officers attempted to intercept the moped, however, it failed to stop.

The male rider reportedly escaped by turning right onto Creekstone Ave and driving through nearby Blue Gum Park.

The moped did not have a registration plate attached.

It is described as small and black.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day or call 1800 333 000.