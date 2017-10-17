WANTED: One Nation needs an Ipswich candidate

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party needs a local to join the ranks.

FANCY trying your hand at state politics in Ipswich?

Pauline Hanson's One Nation party needs a local to join the ranks and they're already looking for takers ahead of the impending state election.

"Ipswich needs a One Nation candidate, we're calling on you to put your hand up," the social media advertisement reads.

A One Nation spokesperson said the party was looking for someone who was willing to "put people before politics and represent the people of Ipswich".

"It's time to stop telling people what they need, we must listen to what they want instead. We know the two old parties have lost their way and this is the people of Ipswich's opportunity to get some proper representation in Parliament," the spokesperson said.

Running in a State election costs at least $400, a $150 application fee to One Nation and a $250 Electoral Commission nomination fee.

Pauline Hanson received 26.74% of the vote in Lockyer at the last state election, losing only to LNP's Ian Rickuss' 33.73%.

Christopher Reynolds ran for One Nation in the seat of Ipswich West and received 10% of the vote.

According to the website, One Nation is a minor political party and does not have the funds pay people to stand as candidates however if the party received substantial donations, it would be 'happy to help with campaign promotional costs'.

In August, the party had secured 53 candidates for the 93 seats that will go to the polls at the next election.

In surrounding areas, Brad Trussell is the One Nation candidate for Ipswich West, Jim Savage has put his hand up for Lockyer and Rod Smith is in line for Scenic Rim.

There are still no endorsed One Nation candidates for Bundamba, the new seat of Jordan or Ipswich.

One Nation is yet to fill the Bundamba candidacy after previous party candidate Shan Ju Lin was dumped in January.

Queensland leader Steve Dickson said the party had not struggled to find a replacement candidate, but he didn't want to 'remove an MP doing good work'.

See onenation.com.au to apply.