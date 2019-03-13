Menu
Multiple cars were involved in a crash at Kunda Park yesterday before the driver of one car stole a ute and sparked a massive man hunt across the Coast.
Crime

Wanted man still on run after sparking major police hunt

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th Mar 2019 8:45 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM
A MAN who sparked a major police man hunt after crashing his car, fleeing the scene and stealing another car is still on the run.

The 23-year-old man was involved in a three-car crash at the intersection of Maroochydore Rd and Pike St about 2.20pm yesterday before running from the scene on foot.

Witness Thom Kirkwood said the man jumped out of his car immediately after the crash and started running.

"Someone chased him down in a ute ... he jumped into a ute and drove out," he said.

Maroochydore Station officer-in-charge John Mahony said police chased the man after he stole a Toyota ute from a nearby business.

Multiple crews scoured the area in a search which extended into the afternoon.

Snr Sgt Mahony said crews located the stolen car outside a Maroochydore home about 6pm, but the man was nowhere to be seen.

Police said the offender is known to them and he is wanted on other unrelated charges.

hit and run maroochydore police sunshine coast crashes sunshine coast crime
