Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police need your help identifying this man that stole a motorbike from an Esk business.
Police need your help identifying this man that stole a motorbike from an Esk business.
Crime

WANTED: Man stealing motorbike busted on CCTV camera

Ali Kuchel
2nd Dec 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man who broke into an Esk Business and stole a motorbike.

CCTV images captured a man enter the Esk business on November 15, shortly after midnight.

Esk station’s sergeant Karlene Trezise said a dark coloured station wagon, possibly a commodore VZ with panel damage to the passenger, pulled up to the rear of the property in Peters Street.

One of the occupants can be seen climbing a fence before forcing open the front gate and removing a motorbike.

A YCF Starts NGK 110 motorbike was reported stolen.

Footage shows the bike being put in the vehicle at the side of the business near before been driven away.

Esk police are appealing to anyone who knows the identity of the person and the vehicle, or may have witnessed the incident.

Any information can be passed on at the Esk police station, by calling 5424 1100 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 3330000.

 

esk crime esk police somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farewell footy great Gary: As witty as you were tough

        Premium Content Farewell footy great Gary: As witty as you were tough

        Rugby League History-making Kangaroo forward will be remembered for national pride and mateship.

        ‘Adaptable’ apprentice makes waves at awards

        Premium Content ‘Adaptable’ apprentice makes waves at awards

        Community An Ipswich tradie known for his note-taking has been named Apprentice of the...

        ‘I’ll cut your legs off’: Teen’s chilling machete threat

        Premium Content ‘I’ll cut your legs off’: Teen’s chilling machete threat

        News A Children’s Court judge has noted a teen offender’s efforts in turning his life...

        Bike bandit back in court for breaching orders

        Premium Content Bike bandit back in court for breaching orders

        News A man who attempted a robbery while armed with a crowbar has landed back in...