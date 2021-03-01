Wanted man charged with weapons, drugs offences at servo

A Brisbane man has been charged with multiple offences after police discovered drugs, weapons and stolen property in his possession at a service station on the Warrego Highway.

Laidley police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said officers from the Darling Downs District Road Police Unit intercepted a stolen motorcycle travelling on the highway at 9.00am on Sunday, February 28.

The bike was “pulled over” at the service station on the corner of the Warrego Highway and Villis Road.

A 28-year-old Northgate man was charged with four offences after police found a “quantity of methamphetamine” and a pipe “used to smoke the same drug”.

Police also found a restricted knife in the man’s possession.

He was charged with two drug offences, one weapons act offence and one charge of handling stolen goods.

“The male was also wanted in relation to other matters and was arrested,” senior sergeant Draheim said.



He will appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, April 19, 2021.