Wanted man allegedly breaks into IGA, servo with stolen car

A man in a stolen vehicle has allegedly broken into two Somerset businesses (file image)

A Sunshine Coast man who allegedly smashed his way into Toogoolawah IGA and a service station was also wanted on a return to prison warrant for other matters.

The 42-year-old from Yandina is in police custody after Toogoolawah and Moore police investigated the break-and-enter at IGA and the Colinton Service Station on April 27.

Police will alleged both businesses were forcibly entered by a man in a stolen vehicle from Eumundi, with significant amounts of property stolen from both locations.

The man was located by Nambour police about noon on April 28, still in the possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

A set of vehicle registration plates stolen from Kilcoy was located affixed to the vehicle at the time of its location.

The Yandina man was arrested on 30 charges, ranging from multiple burglary, property, drug and traffic offences.

The man was also wanted on a return to prison warrant in relation to other matters.

He will appear in the Maroochydore Court on July 14.

