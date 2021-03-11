WANTED: Ipswich police are trying to track down these people
POLICE in Ipswich are urging the public for help catching up with a number of people they believe may be linked to offences.
The following images have been released by police across this year and last.
If you recognise anyone in the photos, police want to hear about it.
Police warn not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these photos.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number listed.
Junction Road, Karalee
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Thursday February 11 2021 at approximately 4:37AM.
Reference number: QP2100271158
Mt Juillerat Drive, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday January 21 2021 at approximately 5:22PM.
Reference number: QP2100144166
Junction Road, Karalee
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Thursday February 11 2021 at approximately 4:37AM.
Reference number: QP2100271158
Junction Road, Karalee
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Wednesday February 3 2021 at approximately 12:00AM.
Reference number: QP2100222161
Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday January 17 2020 at approximately 6:40PM.
Reference number: QP2000122285
Queen Street, Goodna
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday January 21 2020 at approximately 2:30PM.
Reference number: QP2000145400
Brisbane Tce, Goodna
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday January 29 2020 at approximately 3:45PM.
Reference number: QP2000204671
Smiths Rd, Goodna
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday January 25 2020 at approximately 1:59PM.
Reference number: QP2000174588
Williams Street, Goodna
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Robbery which occurred on Saturday October 17 2020 at approximately 8:00AM.
Reference number: QP2002153436
Brisbane Road, Booval
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Stealing which occurred on Friday July 24 2020 at approximately 9:20PM.
Reference number: QP2001552785
Main Street, Springfield Central
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday August 25 2020 at approximately 3:30PM.
Reference number: QP2001800397
Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Evade police which occurred on Tuesday March 31 2020 at approximately 9:50AM.
Reference number: QP2000645323
Collingwood Drive, Redbank
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday February 19 2020 at approximately 4:57PM.
Reference number: QP2000354950