Ipswich Police want to speak with these 13 people.
WANTED: Ipswich police are trying to track down these people

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
11th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
POLICE in Ipswich are urging the public for help catching up with a number of people they believe may be linked to offences.

The following images have been released by police across this year and last.

If you recognise anyone in the photos, police want to hear about it.

Police warn not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these photos.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number listed.

Junction Road, Karalee

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Thursday February 11 2021 at approximately 4:37AM.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Thursday February 11 2021 at approximately 4:37AM.

Reference number: QP2100271158

Mt Juillerat Drive, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday January 21 2021 at approximately 5:22PM.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday January 21 2021 at approximately 5:22PM.

Reference number: QP2100144166

Junction Road, Karalee﻿

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Thursday February 11 2021 at approximately 4:37AM.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Thursday February 11 2021 at approximately 4:37AM. ﻿

Reference number: QP2100271158

Junction Road, Karalee

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Wednesday February 3 2021 at approximately 12:00AM.
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Wednesday February 3 2021 at approximately 12:00AM.﻿

Reference number: QP2100222161

Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday January 17 2020 at approximately 6:40PM.
Reference number: QP2000122285

Queen Street, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday January 17 2020 at approximately 6:40PM.
Reference number: QP2000145400

Brisbane Tce, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday January 29 2020 at approximately 3:45PM.
Reference number: QP2000204671

Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday January 25 2020 at approximately 1:59PM.
Reference number: QP2000174588

Williams Street, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Robbery which occurred on Saturday October 17 2020 at approximately 8:00AM.
Reference number: QP2002153436

Brisbane Road, Booval

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Stealing which occurred on Friday July 24 2020 at approximately 9:20PM.
Reference number: QP2001552785

Main Street, Springfield Central

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday August 25 2020 at approximately 3:30PM.
Reference number: QP2001800397

Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Evade police which occurred on Tuesday March 31 2020 at approximately 9:50AM.
Reference number: QP2000645323

Collingwood Drive, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday February 19 2020 at approximately 4:57PM.
Reference number: QP2000354950

