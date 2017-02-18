WANTED: Ipswich candy burglars

THERE is a candy burglar on the loose in Ipswich.

Police are looking for three people after snacks were taken from the candy bar at Event Cinemas on Brisbane St at 9pm last night.

A QPS spokesperson three people concealed candy and other food in their clothing and then fled on a bus.

Police are looking at CCTV footage to identify two men and a woman who may be able to assist with their investigations.

Anyone with information on the sweet-tooth offenders or the theft should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.