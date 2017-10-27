WANTED: Ice cream parlour 'offsider' for new Ipswich store

Ben Ungermann at the site of his new business at 88 Limestone.

AFTER announcing this week that he's all set to open his ice cream parlour in Ipswich, Masterchef runner up Ben Ungermann is now on the search to find an offsider.

Ben is looking for an apprentice that will work beside him at the Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Parlour when it opens this summer, a matter of weeks away.

"Initially there will be two jobs," Ben told The Queensland Times. "Firstly I'll be looking for an offsider, someone I can train to help me create the ice creams in our purpose-built kitchen.

"It has to be someone who is very passionate about ice cream and food, but right now they don't have to be the best cook. I can teach them everything they need to know, plus I'll also be looking for someone to handle the retail side of things in the parlour."

Ben says he's looking for people who have a love for food, and want to be invested in the product.

Initially there will be fifteen flavours of ice cream on opening, and a sixteenth which will be open to the public to create, and the creator of the winning flavour will be flown to Ipswich for the grand opening.

"We've just launched our Ungermann Brothers Instagram page, and people can contact us there using the tag @ungermannbrothers if you wish to send me your information."