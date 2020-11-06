WANTED: Family to take over iconic Bruce Highway cafe

Flaggy Rock Cafe, an iconic roadside cafe on the Bruce Highway, is up for sale. Picture: Elders Real Estate Rockhampton

THE cafe has been an institution along the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Mackay for more than 30 years.

But now the owner of the Flaggy Rock Cafe is looking for a family to take over after completing an $80,000 revamp.

Tarryn Hawley said her mum was no longer able to care for the property at Flaggy Rock after her partner passed away from multiple-myeloma cancer in March.

“They absolutely loved it, Mrs Hawley said.

“Unfortunately my stepfather got very sick so very early on when they brought it.

“He physically couldn’t do anything.”

Mrs Hawley said her family had temporarily moved up to the Isaac region to help her mum take on the renovations.

“(Mum) has spent a lot of money getting the cafe completely and utterly done,” Mrs Hawley said.

“It’s all been repainted, it looks amazing, she’s done a fantastic job.

“It has brand new floors and brand new cooking equipment.”

The cafe also boasts new wiring, chairs and tables, toilets and basins, windows and fly screens, ice cream and cake fridge, computers, till and stainless steel bench tops.

Mrs Hawley said the property now needed a family who could enjoy the acreage and capitalise on the business’ potential.

“The support of the community is absolutely fantastic,” she said.

“Our kids went up to the local Carmila school and they absolutely loved it.

“My kids were quite upset we had to leave.”

Mrs Hawley said the cafe would also make a great truck stop with its two driveways.

“You would actually make a hell of a lot of money,” she said.

“The truckies are screaming out for somewhere to stay.”

Elders Real Estate Rockhampton agent Jess Cunningham said the owner’s asking price for the seven-hectare property and operational business was $780,000.

Ms Cunningham said the cafe had a large social media presence and was well-known nationally and internationally.

“A high percentage of peak business is from local commuters Australia-wide including nomads and travellers,” she said.

“The Flaggy Rock Cafe was previously known as the Exotic Fruit Garden and was established almost 30 years ago.”

For more information, phone Mrs Hawley on 0433 581 533 or Ms Cunningham at Elders on 0456 957 261.

