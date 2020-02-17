WANTED: Eight people Ipswich police want to speak to

Police in Ipswich are looking to speak with a number of people they believe can assist them with inquiries.

DO you know who these people are?

Ipswich police have released eight images of people they wish to speak to.

Police believe they might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences.

Members of the public are asked not to approach these individuals, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

1) Collingwood Dr, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, February 10, 2020, at approximately 1pm.

Reference: QP2000289582

2) Mine St, Redbank - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from dwelling which occurred on Friday, November 15 2019, at approximately 11.45am.

Reference: QP1902265020

3) Smiths Rd, Goodna - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 1.59pm.

Reference: QP2000174588

4) Smiths Rd, Goodna - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at approximately 1.59pm.

Reference: QP2000174588

5) Brisbane Tce, Goodna - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 3.45pm.

Reference: QP2000204671

6) Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park - Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, January 17, 2020 at approximately 6.40pm.

Reference: QP2000122285

7) Yarrow Crt, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 10.49am.

Reference: QP2000088471

8) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains - Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent enter with intent which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 11pm. Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

Reference: QP2000094556