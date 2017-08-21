The 19 fugitives police are hunting: Do you recognise them?

CRIME Stoppers is calling on members of the public to stay alert and be on the lookout for 19 wanted fugitives named on the 'Rogue Radar' list.

The offenders are currently at large and potentially hidden in plain sight in communities anywhere. Operation Roam: Rogue Radar will run from August 21-27.

People are asked to visit crimestoppers.com.au to make themselves aware of the people on the Rogue Radar list.

Any information about these offenders should be reported to Crime Stoppers, a non-profit community volunteer organisation.

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara said the individuals named in this year's operation were responsible for a range of offences, including murder, drug trafficking and possession, grievous bodily harm, armed robbery and fraud.

"These criminals could be working alongside you in your community. It might be a new person you've noticed in your area or a more familiar face such as a neighbour, work colleague, customer, friend or even a family relative," Mr O'Hara said.

"We ask members of the public to put these faces on your radar but do not approach them under any circumstances." Information supplied to Crime Stoppers during last year's campaign helped police arrest 11 offenders.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, download the app or report information at crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Have you seen these people?

In 2015, Alex EGAN committed an armed robbery. Supplied

Name: Alex EGAN

Date of birth: 16/7/1996

Height: 180cm.

Build: Medium

Eyes: Brown.

Hair: Black

Complexion: Medium

In 2015, Alex EGAN committed an armed robbery in Swan Hill, Victoria. Egan failed to appear for sentencing and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

ANTONIO TOLISELI is wanted in relation to an aggravated burglary. Supplied

Name: Antonio TOLISELI

Date of birth: 11/05/1988

Height: 185cm.

Build: Medium

Eyes: Brown.

Hair: Black

Complexion: Tanned

ANTONIO TOLISELI is wanted in relation to an aggravated burglary that took place in December 2016.

It is alleged that TOLISELI, along with another person, forced their way into a property in St Albans, Victoria, before assaulting a person and stealing property.

Police have arrested the other suspect but have been unable to locate TOLISELI.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Brendan LEES is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a woman Supplied

Name: Brendan LEES

Date of birth: 9/09/1993

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 170cm

Hair: Light Brown.

Build: Thin

Complexion: Fair

Brendan LEES is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Melton, Victoria, in 2016. LEES is believed to have fled Victoria and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. LEES also has a warrant for his arrest for failing to attend court in regard to a serious road accident that occurred in the Melton area in 2016.

In February 15, 2017, HAWKINS was convicted and sentenced for possession of a commercial quantity of methamphetamine in Alice Springs. Supplied

Name: Gene Nicholas HAWKINS

Date of birth: 23/03/1973

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 180cm

Hair: Black.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Tanned

In February 15, 2017, HAWKINS was convicted and sentenced for possession of a commercial quantity of methamphetamine in Alice Springs.

A Supreme Court warrant was issued in April for his arrest as a result of him failing to comply with parole conditions arising from this sentence.

HAWKINS has fled the NT and is believed to be living in southern Queensland.

In January 2017, New South Wales Police charged AWORTH with aggravated sexual assault offences. Supplied

Name: Jayson AWORTH

Date of birth: 16/10/1975

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 185cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

In January 2017, New South Wales Police charged AWORTH with aggravated sexual assault offences.

AWORTH is believed to have fled New South Wales and may be living in caravan parks in South Australia. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

DICK is wanted in relation to the murder of his brother David DICK, in Doncaster on Friday, February 3, 2017. Supplied

Name: Jonathan DICK

Date of birth: 2/02/1978

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 183cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

DICK is wanted in relation to the murder of his brother David DICK, in Doncaster on Friday, February 3, 2017.

DICK has been missing since the death of his brother.

He was last seen in Ivanhoe East, Victoria, about 7am on February 3, where he abandoned his blue 1997 Ford Fairmont sedan.

He is believed to have fled interstate. DICK is possibly still armed with a knife and should not be approached by the public.

In July 2016, Qld police charged GREY with numerous drug offences. GREY was suspected to be Queensland’s largest Darknet drug supplier. Supplied

Name: Jonathon GREY

Date of birth: 31/07/1976

Eyes: Hazel.

Height: 178cm

Hair: Light Brown.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

In July 2016, Qld police charged GREY with numerous drug offences.

GREY was suspected to be Queensland's largest Darknet drug supplier. He was released on bail and allegedly committed further drug offences, resulting in further serious charges.

He was again released on bail with conditions to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on December 13, 2016.

He failed to appear in court

In July 2016, Queensland Police charged GREY with numerous drug offences including multiple counts of trafficking drugs, including amphetamine, heroin and cannabis. Supplied

Name: Kathleen Ann GREY

Date of birth: 10/07/1971

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 165cm

Hair: Light Brown.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

In July 2016, Queensland Police charged GREY with numerous drug offences including multiple counts of trafficking drugs, including amphetamine, heroin and cannabis.

Kathleen GREY and her husband and co-offender Jonathon GREY were to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on December 13, 2016.

They failed to appear.

In 2002, Brilley was involved in an armed robbery in Alexandria, New South Wales. Supplied

Name: Clint Brilley

Date of birth: 26/10/1982

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 173cm

Hair: Black.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Olive

In 2002, Brilley was involved in an armed robbery in Alexandria, New South Wales.

During the robbery, mobile phones valued at $1.2 million were stolen.

Brilley was sentenced to imprisonment in 2006, and released on parole in 2011.

His parole has since been revoked and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

In 2017, DILLON was released from jail in Victoria on parole. He was serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery. Supplied

Name: Guy Lee DILLON

Date of birth: 21/08/1964

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 174cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

In 2017, DILLON was released from jail in Victoria on parole. He was serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery.

DILLON'S parole has been revoked and a warrant has been issued for his return to prison to serve out his sentence.

DILLON is believed to have fled to Wollongong, NSW.

In 2014, Henry EVANS was convicted of grievous bodily harm in New South Wales and sentenced to three years imprisonment. Supplied

Name: Henry Jonathon EVANS

Date of birth: 23/5/1994

Eyes: Hazel.

Height: 183cm

Hair: Red/Ginger.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

In 2014, EVANS was convicted of grievous bodily harm in New South Wales and sentenced to three years imprisonment. Following his release, EVANS had his parole transferred to South Australia. After breaching conditions of his parole, a warrant was issued for his arrest and return to custody. It is believed he may be in Queensland.

Kayne EDWARDS has numerous warrants for his arrest, including two from 2015 and 2016 where he attended a home and it is alleged he damaged property and assaulted a person Supplied

Name: Kayne EDWARDS

Date of birth: 19/02/1981

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 180cm

Hair: Grey.

Build: Thin

Complexion: Fair

EDWARDS has numerous warrants for his arrest, including two from 2015 and 2016 where he attended a home at Melton South, Vic and it is alleged he damaged property and assaulted a person.

EDWARDS failed to attend court in relation to these charges and warrants were issued.

In 2014, it is alleged that Neil CUMMINS travelled to Coffs Harbour in the company of another person where it is alleged he was involved in an extortion. Supplied

Name: Neil CUMMINS

Date of birth: 03/10/1974

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 190cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Solid

Complexion: Medium

In 2014, it is alleged that CUMMINS travelled from Sydney to Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, in the company of another person where it is alleged he was involved in an extortion. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

In 2015 and 2016, Nelio SERRA was charged with breaking into a number of properties Supplied

Name: Nelio SERRA

Date of birth: 13/03/1976

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 165cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Thin

Complexion: Dark Brown

In 2015 and 2016, SERRA was charged with breaking into a number of properties in Central NSW. SERRA failed to attend court for these offences and has since had warrants for his arrest issued. It is believed that he has fled interstate and will continue to commit serious property offences.

Phillip CREAM was convicted of aggravated serious criminal trespass Supplied

Name: Phillip John CREAM

Date of birth: 28/11/1972

Eyes: Hazel.

Height: 183cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

Phillip CREAM was convicted of aggravated serious criminal trespass following an incident at a residential property in Clare, SA in 2002. He was sentenced to three years jail and later released on parole. After breaching conditions of his parole a warrant was issued for his arrest and return to custody. It is believed he may be living in Victoria.

POTA was convicted in 2011 for the unlawful supply and possession of a dangerous drug Supplied

Name: Tanompong POTA

Date of birth: 21/10/1988

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 172cm

Hair: Black.

Build: Thin

Complexion: Olive

POTA was convicted in 2011 for the unlawful supply and possession of a dangerous drug, as well as a breach of condition in relation to a suspended sentence imposed for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was jailed and later released on parole. POTA then failed to report to parole officers. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

It is alleged that WALSH was in possession of a large amount of the drug "ice" before it was located by detectives Supplied

Name: Thomas Peter WALSH

Date of birth: 12/03/1989

Eyes: Brown.

Height: 180cm

Hair: Black.

Build: Medium

Complexion: Fair

It is alleged that WALSH was in possession of a large amount of the drug "ice" before it was located by detectives in a South Brisbane apartment on January 5, 2017.

WALSH is believed to have fled Queensland and may be living in New South Wales avoiding police detection. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In 2001, it is alleged Scrivener assaulted a person causing actual bodily harm and threatened harm Supplied

Name: Warren Leslie SCRIVENER

Date of birth: 13/05/1970

Eyes: Blue.

Height: 185cm

Hair: Light Brown

Build: Medium

Complexion: Rugged

In 2001, it is alleged Scrivener assaulted a person causing actual bodily harm and threatened harm at West Lakes, SA. Scrivener was arrested and bailed but failed to appear at future court dates. Scrivener then fled SA. His last known whereabouts was Fremantle, WA. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On December 23, 1991, the bodies of Maureen AMBROSE (08/03/1938) and Peter George WADE (17/08/1941) were found in a Surfers Paradise unit. Both died from gunshot wounds. Supplied

Name: John Victor BOBAK

Date of birth: 22/01/1950

Eyes: Blue.

Height: 183cm

Hair: Brown.

Build: Muscular

Complexion: Fair

On December 23, 1991, the bodies of Maureen AMBROSE (08/03/1938) and Peter George WADE (17/08/1941) were found in a Surfers Paradise unit. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Co-offender, Ronald Henry THOMAS was arrested in 1992 and convicted in 1997 for his part in the double murders.

A warrant was issued for BOBAK on April 6, 1992 for his alleged involvement. This is an active cold case.