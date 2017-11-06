News

WANTED: Anti-Malcolm Roberts posters popping up in Ipswich

Helen Spelitis
by

POLITICS has taken centre stage as Ipswich prepares for the snap state election, with business owners in the Top of Town receiving a special delivery over the weekend.

Posters bearing One Nation's Ipswich candidate Malcolm Roberts' face have appeared in public spaces including the mall.

The political satire poster is styled as an old Western "WANTED" poster with the words 'Malcolm Roberts, not wanted in Ipswich'.

Some business owners have chosen to put the poster - which was slipped under the door of many businesses over the week - up in their shop window.

Cactus Espresso Bar owner Rachel Nolan was one of them.

Ms Nolan, who represented Ipswich for the Labor Party in the State Parliament between 2001 and 2012, said she wasn't sure who had slid the poster under the café door, but was happy to put it up.

"It's funny but it also makes a serious point," Ms Nolan said.

"That point is that Malcolm Roberts is not wanted in Ipswich."

 

Anti Malcolm Roberts posters appearing in Ipswich. Cactus Espresso Bar.
Anti Malcolm Roberts posters appearing in Ipswich. Cactus Espresso Bar. Rob Williams

 

She said while the poster may carry a serious message, most customers had found it funny.

Malcolm Roberts didn't find the posters particularly funny and said he would contact the relevant authorities to have them removed.

He said the posters were a reflection of the negative campaigning against One Nation in the lead up to the November 25 election.

 

NOT WANTED: Anti Malcolm Roberts posters are appearing across Ipswich.
NOT WANTED: Anti Malcolm Roberts posters are appearing across Ipswich. Rob Williams

"We want to thank our political opponents for their gutless actions and particularly in attacking Pauline (Hanson) and myself," Mr Roberts said.

"We are already seeing a very negative campaign across the state.....

"They feel threatened.... They know the mood of people is not towards the ALP.

 

Anti Malcolm Roberts posters appearing in Ipswich.
Anti Malcolm Roberts posters appearing in Ipswich. Rob Williams

"What people are saying to us is, 'we're going to give One Nation a go'.

"We will be contacting the ECQ and the council about the illegal signs to have them removed immediately."

Sitting Labor MP Jennifer Howard said putting such posters up was not something her campaign team would ever do, but that it was an indication "Ipswich people wanted authentic representation".

"As I have said before, Ipswich people recognise a blow-in when they see one," Ms Howard said.

"It isn't about what Malcolm Roberts can do for Ipswich, it's about what Ipswich can do for Malcolm Roberts."

