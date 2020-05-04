WANTED: 30 people police wish to speak to

IPSWICH police have released images of 30 people they wish to speak to.

They believe those pictured might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences across the city.

Police warn readers not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

1) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent evade police which occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 9.50am. Reference: QP2000645323

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

2) East St, Ipswich

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Friday, March 20, 2020 at approximately 8.40am. Reference: QP2000591318

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

3) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at approximately 4.57pm. Reference: QP2000354950

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

4) Queen St, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2.30pm. Reference: QP2000145400

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

5) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, February 10, 2020, at approximately 1pm. Reference: QP2000289582

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

6) Mine St, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from dwelling which occurred on Friday, November 15 2019, at approximately 11.45am. Reference: QP1902265020

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

7) Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 1.59pm. Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

8) Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at approximately 1.59pm. Reference: QP2000174588

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

9) Brisbane Tce, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 3.45pm. Reference: QP2000204671

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

10) Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, January 17, 2020 at approximately 6.40pm. Reference: QP2000122285

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

11) Yarrow Crt, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 10.49am. Reference: QP2000088471

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

12) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent enter with intent which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 11pm. Reference: QP2000094556

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

13) Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Monday, November, 18 2019 at approximately 10.10am. Reference: QP1902297389

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

14) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, November, 10 2019, at approximately 3pm. Reference: QP1902235508

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

15) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 10.15am. Reference: QP1902085581

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

16) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent bicycle theft which occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 12.30pm. Reference: QP1902117326

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

17) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 11.05am. Reference: QP1902049044

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

18) Willow Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately 5pm. Reference: QP1902204970

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

19) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 6.10pm. Reference: QP1902159641

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

20) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at approximately 9.02pm. Reference: QP1902023993

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

21) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at approximately 11.15pm. Reference: QP1902084122

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

22) Cascade St, Raceview

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing/fraud which occurred on Friday, October 4, 2019 at approximately 2.26am. Reference: QP1901928243

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

23) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at approximately 3.07pm. Reference: QP1901801034

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

24) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at approximately 3.05pm. Reference: QP1901765134

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

25) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at approximately 3.46pm. Reference: QP1901734803

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

26) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, September 6, 2019 at approximately 9.20am. Reference: QP1901740487

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

27) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at approximately 8.43am. Reference: QP1901576950

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

28) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, July 22, 2019 at approximately 8.27pm. Reference: QP1901505684

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

29) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at approximately 6.45am. Reference: QP1901088933

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

30) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at approximately 5.22pm. Reference: QP1901755027