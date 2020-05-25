WANTED: 20 people police wish to speak to
DO you recognise any of these people?
Ipswich police are hoping people in the community will recognise these people as they believe those pictured might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences across the city.
Police warn readers not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.
If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au
1) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent evade police which occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 9.50am. Reference: QP2000645323
2) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at approximately 4.57pm. Reference: QP2000354950
3) Queen St, Goodna – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2.30pm. Reference: QP2000145400
4) Mine St, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from dwelling which occurred on Friday, November 15 2019, at approximately 11.45am. Reference: QP1902265020
5) Smiths Rd, Goodna – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 1.59pm. Reference: QP2000174588
7) Brisbane Tce, Goodna – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 3.45pm. Reference: QP2000204671
8) Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, January 17, 2020 at approximately 6.40pm. Reference: QP2000122285
9) Yarrow Crt, Redbank Plains – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 10.49am. Reference: QP2000088471
10) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, November, 10 2019, at approximately 3pm. Reference: QP1902235508
11) Willow Rd, Redbank Plains – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately 5pm. Reference: QP1902204970
12) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 6.10pm. Reference: QP1902159641
13) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at approximately 9.02pm. Reference: QP1902023993
14) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 10.15am. Reference: QP1902085581
15) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent bicycle theft which occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 12.30pm. Reference: QP1902117326
16) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 11.05am. Reference: QP1902049044
17) Cascade St, Raceview – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent stealing/fraud which occurred on Friday, October 4, 2019 at approximately 2.26am. Reference: QP1901928243
18) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at approximately 5.22pm. Reference: QP1901755027
20) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at approximately 3.07pm. Reference: QP1901801034