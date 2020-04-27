WANTED: 15 people police wish to speak to

People Ipswich police wish to speak to.

IPSWICH police have released images of 15 people they wish to speak to.

They believe those pictured might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences across Ipswich.

Police warn readers not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au

1) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent evade police which occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 9.50am.

Reference: QP2000645323

2) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at approximately 11.15pm.

Reference: QP1902084122

3) Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Monday, November, 18 2019 at approximately 10.10am.

Reference: QP1902297389

4) East St, Ipswich

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Friday, March 20, 2020 at approximately 8.40am.

Reference: QP2000591318

5) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at approximately 4.57pm.

Reference: QP2000354950

6) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at approximately 8.10pm.

Reference: QP1901432873

7) Queen St, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2.30pm.

Reference: QP2000145400

8) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, February 10, 2020, at approximately 1pm.

Reference: QP2000289582

9) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, November, 10 2019, at approximately 3pm.

Reference: QP1902235508

10 Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 10.15am.

Reference: QP1902085581

11) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent bicycle theft which occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 12.30pm.

Reference: QP1902117326

12) Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 11.05am.

Reference: QP1902049044

13) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, July 22, 2019 at approximately 8.27pm.

Reference: QP1901505684

14) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at approximately 5.22pm.

Reference: QP1901755027

15) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at approximately 6.45am.

Reference: QP1901088933