WANTED: 14 people police want to speak to

Just three of the people Ipswich police want to speak to.

DO you know any of the people in the photos below?

If you do, police want you to get in contact.

These are the photos released by police across 2020 and the start of this year in relation to their investigations across Ipswich.

Police warn not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these photos.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number listed.

You can also get in contact with Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

Yarrow Court, Redbank Plains

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a fare evasion which occurred on Monday January 13 2020 at about 10:49AM.

Reference number: QP2000088471.

Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday January 17 2020 at about 6:40PM.

Reference number: QP2000122285.

Brisbane Tce, Goodna

Police believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday January 29 2020 at approximately 3:45PM.

Reference number: QP2000204671.

Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25 2020 at approximately 1:59PM.

Reference number: QP2000174588.

Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25 2020 at approximately 1:59PM.

Reference number: QP2000174588.

Mine St, Redbank

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a steal from dwelling which occurred on Friday, November 15 2019 at approximately 11:45AM.

Reference number: QP1902265020.

Queen St, Goodna

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday January 21 2020 at approximately 2:30PM.

Reference number: QP2000145400.

Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday February 19 2020 at approximately 4:57PM.

Reference number: QP2000354950.

Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into an evade police which occurred on Tuesday March 31 2020 at approximately 9:50AM.

Reference number: QP2000645323.

Main St, Springfield Central

Police believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday August 25 2020 at approximately 3:30PM.

Reference number: QP2001800397.

Main St, Springfield Central

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday August 25 2020 at approximately 3:30PM.

Reference number: QP2001800397.

Brisbane Rd, Booval

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into stealing which occurred on Friday July 24 2020 at approximately 9:20PM.

Reference number: QP2001552785.

Williams St, Goodna

Police believe the man pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a robbery which occurred on Saturday October 17 2020 at approximately 8:00AM.

Reference number: QP2002153436.

Main St, Springfield Central

Police believe the woman pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday January 14 2021 at approximately 6:40PM.

Reference number: QP2100099681.