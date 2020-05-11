WANTED: 13 people police wish to speak to

Ipswich police wish to speak to these people.

DO you recognise any of these people?

Ipswich police are hoping people in the community will recognise these people as they believe those pictured might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences across the city.

Police warn readers not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au

1) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at approximately 1.34pm.

Reference: QP1802229388

2) Brisbane Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off which occurred on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at approximately 2.10am.

Reference: QP1802215684

3) Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, September 21 2018, at approximately 10.50am.

Reference: QP1801759491

4) Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into an assault which occurred on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at approximately 8.30pm.

Reference: QP1801867241

5) Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a wilful damage which occurred on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at approximately 1am.

Reference: QP1801853545

6) Brisbane Tce, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent armed so as to cause fear or alarm which occurred on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at approximately 10.30pm.

Reference: QP1800864856

7) Main St, Lowood

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Monday, August 13, 2018 at approximately 9am.

Reference: QP1801491499

8) Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a break and enter which occurred on Wednesday, August 1 2018 at approximately 1am.

Reference: QP1801405608

9) Lakeside Ave, Springfield Lakes

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a number of traffic complaints which occurred on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at approximately 10.30am.

Reference: QP1801760340

10) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park

Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off which occurred on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at approximately 7.27pm.

Reference: QP1802239981