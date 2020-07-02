WANTED: 13 people police wish to speak to

DO you know who these people are?

Ipswich police are appealing to the community for help to identify the people pictured in these photos who are connected to ongoing crime investigations.

Police warn readers to not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images, but to instead call Policelink on 131 444.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au

1. Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Evade police which occurred on Tuesday March 31 2020 at approximately 9:50AM.

2. Queen Street, Goodna

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday January 21 2020 at approximately 2:30PM.

3. Mine Street, Redbank

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Steal from Dwelling which occurred on Friday November 15 2019 at approximately 11:45AM.

4. Collingwood Drive, Redbank

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday February 19 2020 at approximately 4:57PM.

5. Smiths Road, Goodna

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday January 25 2020 at approximately 1:59PM.

6. Brisbane Terrace Goodna

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday January 29 2020 at approximately 3:45PM.

7. Smiths Road, Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday January 25 2020 at approximately 1:59PM.

8. Collingwood Drive, Collingwood Park

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday January 17 2020 at approximately 6:40PM.

9. Yarrow Court, Redbank Plains

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fare evasion which occurred on Monday January 13 2020 at approximately 10:49AM.

10. Collingwood Drive, Redbank

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday November 10 2019 at approximately 3:00PM.

11. Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Monday November 18 2019 at approximately 10:10AM.

12. Willow Road, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Steal from vehicle which occurred on Saturday November 2 2019 at approximately 5:00PM.

13. Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday October 31 2019 at approximately 6:10PM.