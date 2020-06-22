WANTED: 13 people police wish to speak to
DO you know who these people are?
Ipswich police are appealing to the community for help to identify the people pictured in these photos connected to ongoing crime investigations.
Police warn readers not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images, instead call Policelink on 131 444.
If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au
1. Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains
Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft which occurred on Thursday October 31 2019 at approximately 6:10PM.
2. Willow Rd, Redbank Plains
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a theft from vehicle which occurred on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately 5pm. Reference: QP1902204970
3. Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft which occurred on Sunday, November, 10 2019, at approximately 3pm. Reference: QP1902235508
4. Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a petrol drive off which occurred on Monday November 18 2019 at approximately 10:10AM. QP1902297389
5. Yarrow Crt, Redbank Plains
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a fare evasion which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 10.49am. Reference: QP2000088471
6. Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft which occurred on Friday, January 17, 2020 at approximately 6.40pm. Reference: QP2000122285
7. Brisbane Tce, Goodna
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft which occurred on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 3.45pm. Reference: QP2000204671
8. Smiths Rd, Goodna
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at approximately 1.59pm. Reference: QP2000174588
9. Smiths Rd, Goodna
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 1.59pm. Reference: QP2000174588
10. Mine St, Redbank
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a theft from a dwelling which occurred on Friday, November 15 2019, at approximately 11.45am. Reference: QP1902265020
11. Queen St, Goodna
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft which occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2.30pm. Reference: QP2000145400
12. Collingwood Dr, Redbank
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft which occurred on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at approximately 4.57pm. Reference: QP2000354950
13. Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park
Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent evade police incident which occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 9.50am. Reference: QP2000645323