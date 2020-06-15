Menu
Ipswich police would like to speak to these people.
News

WANTED: 13 people police wish to speak with

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
15th Jun 2020 10:20 AM
DO you know who these people are?

Ipswich police are appealing to the community for help to identify the people pictured in these photos connected to ongoing crime investigations.

Police warn readers not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images, instead call Policelink on 131 444.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au

Collingwood Drive, Redbank

1. Collingwood Drive, Redbank 

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday February 19 2020 at approximately 4:57PM.

Queen Street, Goodna

2. Queen Street, Goodna 

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday January 21 2020 at approximately 2:30PM.

Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park

3. Redbank Plains Road, Bellbird Park 

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Evade police which occurred on Tuesday March 31 2020 at approximately 9:50AM.

Mine Street, Redbank

4. Mine Street, Redbank 

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Steal from Dwelling which occurred on Friday November 15 2019 at approximately 11:45AM.

Smiths Road, Goodna

5. Smith Road,  Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday January 25 2020 at approximately 1:59PM.

6. Smiths Road,  Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday January 25 2020 at approximately 1:59PM.

Brisbane Terrace, Goodna

7. Brisbane Terrace,  Goodna

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday January 29 2020 at approximately 3:45PM.

Collingwood Drive, Collingwood Park

8. Collingwood Drive, Collingwood Park 

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday January 17 2020 at approximately 6:40PM.

Yarrow Court, Redbank Plains

9. Yarrow Court, Redbank 

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Fare evasion which occurred on Monday January 13 2020 at approximately 10:49AM.

Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park

10. Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park 

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Monday November 18 2019 at approximately 10:10AM.

Collingwood Drive, Redbank

11. Collingwood Drive, Redbank

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday November 10 2019 at approximately 3:00PM.

Willow Road, Redbank Plains

12. Willow Road, Redbank Plains 

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Steal from vehicle which occurred on Saturday November 2 2019 at approximately 5:00PM.

Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains

13. Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains 

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday October 31 2019 at approximately 6:10PM.

