WANTED: 13 people police wish to speak to

DO you recognise any of these people?

Ipswich police are hoping people in the community will recognise these people as they believe those pictured might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences across the city.

Police warn readers not to approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au

1. Queen St, Goodna

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2.30pm. Reference: QP2000145400

2. Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent evade police which occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at approximately 9.50am. Reference: QP2000645323

3. Mine St, Redbank

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from dwelling which occurred on Friday, November 15 2019, at approximately 11.45am. Reference: QP1902265020

4. Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at approximately 4.57pm. Reference: QP2000354950

5. Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at approximately 1.59pm. Reference: QP2000174588

6. Smiths Rd, Goodna

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at approximately 1.59pm. Reference: QP2000174588

7. Brisbane Tce, Goodna

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at approximately 3.45pm. Reference: QP2000204671

8. Collingwood Dr, Collingwood Park

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, January 17, 2020 at approximately 6.40pm. Reference: QP2000122285

9. Yarrow Crt, Redbank Plains

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fare evasion which occurred on Monday, January 13, 2020 at approximately 10.49am. Reference: QP2000088471

10. Collingwood Dr, Redbank

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, November, 10 2019, at approximately 3pm. Reference: QP1902235508

11. Willow Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately 5pm. Reference: QP1902204970

12. Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains

Police believe the person pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 6.10pm. Reference: QP1902159641

13. Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Monday November 18 2019 at approximately 10:10AM. QP1902297389