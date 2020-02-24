WANTED: 10 people Ipswich police want to speak to

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

DO you recognise any of these people?

Ipswich police have released 10 images of people they wish to speak to.

Police believe they might be able to help them with their investigations into a series of separate offences.

Members of the public are asked not to approach these individuals, but instead call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

1) Redbank Plains, Bellbird Park – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Monday, November, 18 2019 at approximately 10.10am.

Reference: QP1902297389

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

2) Queen St, Goodna – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2.30pm.

Reference: QP2000145400

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

3) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday, November, 10 2019, at approximately 3pm.

Reference: QP1902235508

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

4) Willow Rd, Redbank Plains – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent steal from vehicle which occurred on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at approximately 5pm. Reference: QP1902204970

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

5) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 10.15am.

Reference: QP1902085581

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

6) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent bicycle theft which occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at approximately 12.30pm. Reference: QP1902117326

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

7) Collingwood Dr, Redbank – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 11.05am.

Reference: QP1902049044

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

8) Redbank Plains Rd, Bellbird Park – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent petrol drive off which occurred on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at approximately 11.15pm. Reference: QP1902084122

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

9) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains – Police believe the persons pictured in this image above may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 6.10pm. Reference: QP1902159641

10 people Ipswich police wish to speak to.

10) Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains – Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at approximately 9.02pm. Reference: QP1902023993