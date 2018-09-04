Menu
Toowoomba Second Range Crossing July Flyover
Want to work on Toowoomba Second Range Crossing?

4th Sep 2018 8:38 AM
IF YOU want to work on Toowoomba's largest project then now is the time to apply because Nexus Infrastructure is hiring.

Nexus is looking for people to work on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

It is advertising for an asphalt roller operator, quality coordinator, community relations administration assistant, quality administrators, and health and safety advisors.

Currently, Nexus is continuing works on the eastern interchange at Helidon Spa, having completed installation of bridge deck units on the eastern interchange bridge over the Warrego Hwy.

It is also continuing works on the Goombungee Rd bridge at Cranley and completed 75% of pavements, including foamed bitumen and asphalt surfacing.

Those who think they would be suited to working on the $1.6 billion project can apply at www.nexusTSRC.com.au/recruitment or email your resume to careers@nexusdelivery.com.au.
 

