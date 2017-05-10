Want to win $50 million? Here's your chance

With Australians clamouring to secure their entry in tomorrow night's $50 million Powerball draw, research has revealed the numbers most frequently and infrequently drawn during the past 12 months.

Tomorrow's jackpot is the second highest Australian prize pool offered this year, only beaten by the $55 million Powerball draw held on 5 January this year, which was won by a syndicate of 21 Queensland Government workers.

While Powerball is a random game of chance and every number has an equal chance of being drawn, however the draw history shows the "hot" and "cold" numbers drawn during the past year's 52 draws.

For the main barrel, where six winning numbers are drawn from 40 the hot numbers are: 31, 36, 8, 22, 13, 24, 26.

The "hot" number is 31, which has been drawn 14 times, or once in every four draws, while 36 has been featured 13 times (see Table 1).

The numbers 8 and 22 have each been selected 12 times, while 13, 24 and 26 have each been drawn 11 times.

The "cold" numbers are 2, 15, 21 and 27, having each only been picked out of the barrel four times.

For the all-important Powerball number, a single number between one and 20 drawn from a separate barrel the hot numbers are: 5, 11, 2, 3, 18.

The "hot" Powerball numbers are 5 and 11, having been selected five times, while 2, 3 and 18 were drawn four times (see Table 2).

While the cold numbers are 1, 4, 10, 14 and 16, having only been the Powerball number on one occasion during the past 12 months.

Australia's Official Lotteries - the Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said now that the "hot" and "cold" numbers of the past year had been revealed, Powerball players now needed to decide if this might impact their entry in tomorrow night's draw.

"The big question is - do you choose hot numbers in the hope that they live up to their reputation of being most frequently drawn, or do you opt for the cold numbers believing they're now more likely to be drawn," he said.

"Either way, we expect a surge of entries tomorrow as Australians line up for their chance to win a share of $50 million - the year's second largest jackpot.

"So that you don't miss out on your chance to win a life changing prize, be sure to grab an entry early and register it to a player's card. Not only does registration ensure your prize is secure, it also ensures you receive that life-changing phone call with the amazing news of a first division win.

"Imagine how your life could change if you won a share of $50 million!"

Table 1: Frequency of each number drawn from the main barrel during the 52 Powerball draws held during the 12 months to 9 May 2017

Number - Frequency Contributed





Table 2: Frequency of each Powerball number during the 52 Powerball draws held during the 12 months to 9 May 2017

