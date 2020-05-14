Want to live next door to Thor?

Elsa Pataky recently posted this photo on Instagram of herself and Chris Hemsworth at what looks to be the pool at their new home in Broken Head. Source: Instagram.

BUY this beachfront home and you may well end up having a beer with your new neighbour - Hollywood hunk Chris Hemworth.

This luxurious chunk of prime real estate at 111 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park, has hit the market and offers almost as much sex appeal as its famous connection.

A home next to one owned by Chris Hemsworth on Tallow beach is for sale.

Hemsworth and his filmstar wife, Elsa Pataky, bought the property next door in late 2018 for their family to live in while their mega mansion was being built down the road at Seven Mile Beach in Broken Head.

Suffolk Park is a quiet suburb, popular with families, seven kilometres south of Byron Bay.

The kitchen inside the home for sale at 111 Alcorn St, Suffolk Park.

The laidback Aussie film stars are often seen frolicking on the beach with their children, their labradoodle and that other famous Hemsworth, Liam.

Rumour has it that Hemsworth's parents, Leonie and Craig, would move into the Suffolk Park house when his new home is finished.

One of the bathrooms inside the house at 111 Alcorn St, Suffolk Park.

And judging by the latest aerial shots of the six-bedroom, $20 million mansion, it almost is.

The Broken Head home has been likened to a shopping centre because of its massive size. The aerial shots reveal a 50m rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

A recent aerial shot of the mansion Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been building in Broken Head.

Construction began in 2017 after the existing home, bought for $7 million in 2014, was bulldozed to make way for the mansion.

The Australian actor and Thor star, 36, recently appeared on the May/June cover of GQ Magazine, in which he talks about life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Hemsworth appears on the May/June cover of GQ Australia.

The property at 111 Alcorn Street is for sale without a price guide, but industry sources say it is likely to sell for somewhere in the high $3 millions.

Listing agent Jeremy Bennett of Byron Bay Property Sales refused to comment about the property's neighbour, but said the property was "nicely styled" with a separate self-contained studio, a private fenced yard and close enough to the beach to hear the waves crashing.

Tallow Beach in Suffolk Park.

Mr Bennett said the Byron shire market had not changed significantly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are buyers out there who are looking across all of Byron - from prestige property to investment units," Mr Bennett said.

"Byron's always been that market where people are always having a look for their dream home, that 'maybe one day' property, so there's always plenty of people looking.

"A lot of people are still wondering what the future holds, but in Byron the beaches haven't changed because of coronavirus, the ocean's still beautiful, the weather's still amazing and the lifestyle is still the same, if not better."

This property at 111 Alcorn St, Suffolk Park, is for sale.

The home has a cool outdoor entertaining area with a built-in barbecue.

The house comes with a pool.