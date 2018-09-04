Want a job at Costco? Here's your chance

CASHIERS, shelf stockers and assistants are needed to work at the new Costco warehouse at Bundamba.

The massive US grocery giant is less than three months away from opening a second Queensland store at Bundamba and they need staff ahead of the opening rush scheduled in November.

There are 12 positions available to apply for on the Costco website, including front end cashiers and assistants, front end supervisors and merchandise stockers.

Part-time and full-time positions are available.

Front end positions have a hefty workload including greeting members, helping to load order onto the conveyor belt, managing packing preferences, answering questions, providing information on special promotions, thanking members and providing prompt and courteous member service among a series of other tasks like cleaning the registers, sweeping the carpark and stocking registers.

Staff are also needed in the optical department, grocery and general merchandise department, bakery, butcher, and hearing aid centre as well as the membership centre.

Costco proposed 280 people would be needed to run the store and near-by petrol station.

Construction of the massive 13,750sqm site, the equivalent of two football fields is well under way.

See Costco.com.au/careers for details and to apply.