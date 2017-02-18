The chain giving away 600,000 free hot cross buns, tomorrow

BAKERS Delight will be giving away freshly baked hot cross buns as part of their annual Big Bun Giveaway.

Stores all over the country will be giving away 600,000 buns all day tomorrow including 1,000 of its newest flavour, apple and cinnamon.

"We've brought two classics together; the delicious flavour of juicy apple, spicy cinnamon and our famous hot cross buns," a Bakers Delight spokesperson said.

"Better yet, our new hot cross buns are made using real pink lady apples and real cinnamon for real flavour."

Fast facts: