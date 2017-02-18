36°
The chain giving away 600,000 free hot cross buns, tomorrow

Anna Hartley
| 17th Feb 2017 4:07 PM
Pick up some free hot cross buns tomorrow.
Pick up some free hot cross buns tomorrow. Contributed

BAKERS Delight will be giving away freshly baked hot cross buns as part of their annual Big Bun Giveaway.

Stores all over the country will be giving away 600,000 buns all day tomorrow including 1,000 of its newest flavour, apple and cinnamon.  

"We've brought two classics together; the delicious flavour of juicy apple, spicy cinnamon and our famous hot cross buns," a Bakers Delight spokesperson said.

"Better yet, our new hot cross buns are made using real pink lady apples and real cinnamon for real flavour."

Fast facts:

  • Bakers Delight bake over 13 million hot cross buns every Easter
  • 600,000 buns will be given away on Saturday across 600 stores
  • It's taken over 30 years to perfect the bun recipe 
