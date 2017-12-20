Want CMC Rocks tickets? Here's how to win a double pass

THOSE still hunting for a CMC Rocks ticket have two more chances to get their hands on a pass.

Event organiser Chugg Entertainment is working with Moshtix to build a ticket re-sale platform specifically for those wanting to sell their CMC Rocks ticket.

It launched this week but all available tickets have already been snapped up. It is understood there is a chance more will become available.

More than 9000 people are signed up to the wait list on moshtix.com.au.

The platform is only for the re-sale of CMC Rocks tickets and will allow ticket holders how can no longer attend the event the chance to pass their tickets onto a friend in need and is aimed at helping to reduce the risk associated with scam ticket sales and scalpers.

Lucky ticket holders who got in and nabbed a pass before all 18,000 sold out online can either re-sell them through Moshtix or re-issue them to another person.

If that fails, The Queensland Times are giving one lucky reader the chance to get their hands on a double pass to the sold out CMC Rocks 2018 event.

The prize includes a three-day CMC Rocks QLD 2018 festival double pass worth $698.

Entries are available in the Queensland Times from December 23 to January 20 and the competition closes at midday on January 22.