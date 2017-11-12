Want a CMC Rocks ticket? Here's how to get one

THOSE still hunting for a CMC Rocks ticket might be about to have their country music prayers answered.

Event organiser Chugg Entertainment is working with Moshtix to build a ticket re-sale platform specifically for those wanting to sell their CMC Rocks ticket.

It's expected to be launched in the coming months, a spokesperson said.

More than 9000 people are signed up to the wait list on moshtix.com.au.

The platform will be only for the re-sale of CMC Rocks tickets and will allow ticket holders how can no longer attend the event the chance to pass their tickets onto a friend in need.

It is expected the platform will help to reduce the risk associated with scam ticket sales and scalpers.

Lucky ticket holders who got in and nabbed a pass before all 18,000 sold out online have two options if they want to make a CMC Rocks fan's day.

They can re-sell them through Moshtix or re-issue them to another person.

To check if resales or reissues are available for tickets the original purchaser must login to their Moshtix account.