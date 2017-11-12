Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Want a CMC Rocks ticket? Here's how to get one

Emma Clarke
by

THOSE still hunting for a CMC Rocks ticket might be about to have their country music prayers answered.

Event organiser Chugg Entertainment is working with Moshtix to build a ticket re-sale platform specifically for those wanting to sell their CMC Rocks ticket.

It's expected to be launched in the coming months, a spokesperson said.

More than 9000 people are signed up to the wait list on moshtix.com.au.

The platform will be only for the re-sale of CMC Rocks tickets and will allow ticket holders how can no longer attend the event the chance to pass their tickets onto a friend in need.

It is expected the platform will help to reduce the risk associated with scam ticket sales and scalpers.

Lucky ticket holders who got in and nabbed a pass before all 18,000 sold out online have two options if they want to make a CMC Rocks fan's day.

They can re-sell them through Moshtix or re-issue them to another person.

To check if resales or reissues are available for tickets the original purchaser must login to their Moshtix account.

Related Items

Topics:  chugg entertainment cmc rocks moshtix willowbank

Ipswich Queensland Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Spin adds insult to injury

Spin adds insult to injury

While you talk of a "ballooning bureaucratic mess”, do you refer to cuts in frontline services or the back office?

Country town's link with famous poet, Lawson

ICON: A park at Walloon in which is a bronze image of the Australian poet Henry Lawson, was named in his honour in 2007. Lawson wrote in 1891 a poem regarding two sisters who drowned in a Walloon waterhole. Standing beside the image of Henry Lawson is a grand-nephew, Peter Lawson.

Times Past

Wayward father went 'off the rails' after drug dalliance

Patu will be eligible for parole in 2019.

His criminal escapades were exposed after cops stopped his car

Qld party leaders: Their best answers to stupid questions

CRUCIAL QUESTIONS: Who would win in a fight, one horse-sized duck, or 100 duck-sized horses?

Someone had to bring some joy into this election campaign...

Local Partners