‘Wannabe drunk QC’ in strife for tirade at cops

WHEN a police patrol pulled over a vehicle just before 3am they did not count on getting some free legal advice from a tradie who had left an Ipswich hotel.

The tradesman told the police he “knew the Australian constitution” during a drunken tirade that resulted in him being arrested.

An Ipswich court heard that Dylan Hearps walked towards the police at the stopped car yelling, “stop those f***ing c**ts. Get those c**ts.”

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Hearps then ran towards the police calling out: “Leave them alone. They haven’t done anything. Just leave them alone.”

Sgt Caldwell said Hearps was warned several times.

The court heard Hearps continued to interrupt the officers saying to the police: “I know the Australian constitution, do you?”

When the officers finally went to arrest him, Hearps latched onto a nearby fence.

Sgt Caldwell said he was taken to the police station, with Hearps telling police: “This won’t go in court. My father is a barrister”.

Dylan Jacob Hearps, 22, a carpentry apprentice from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance at 2.50am on Sunday March 21 in the vicinity of licensed premises; and obstructing police.

Legal Aid lawyer Erin Dwan said the incident occurred at the end of a night out in which Hearps consumed alcohol.

“He instructs he was intoxicated at the time,” she said.

“He did not know the people and does not have full recollection of events.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Hearps — although not a first-time offender — was still a youthful offender.

“I scratch my head as to why people can’t go out and not annoy the poor police,” he said.

“I suspect you are probably not too bad a bloke. It amazes me why people cannot just go and have a good night without this.

“You had too much to drink and were yelling out things that were disruptive, being a yahoo.

“Using the word c**t is not appropriate, alcohol or not.

“You were so drunk you thought you would be the next Queen’s Counsel with remarks about the constitution.”

Mr Kinsella said the police showed patience and dealt with him appropriately.

Hearps was fined $1000 and warned to consider his use of alcohol as it can cause ‘dumb decisions’.