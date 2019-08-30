Walters on mission to reinforce NRL player ranks

RUGBY LEAGUE: Maroons State of Origin coach Kevin Walters is working with the QRL to increase the number of Queenslanders featuring in the NRL in order to bolster stocks and shore up on-field performance in series to come.

With fewer cattle to call on, the Maroons have been at a disadvantage since the concept's inception but the state has continually defied the odds and found a way to punch above its weight.

On return to his home town for a meeting of the QRL board at the North Ipswich Reserve on Thursday, Walters conceded the Maroons had long struggled to match the Blues for depth.

The Ipswich-bred former state and international player said growing Queensland's pool of talent had been identified as an area of potential improvement.

He said he had discussed with the board ways to increase the number of players gaining experience in first grade so that there were more Queenslanders ready for the rigours of the game's toughest arena.

"We're looking at that now as an organisation as to how we can improve our pathway programs,” he said. "And part of that improvement is broadening our base.

"So that we have a bigger base to work from.

"It has always been a battle for Queensland with our numbers as opposed to NSW.”

Walters also provided the board with an overview of this year's unsuccessful series from his own perspective.

After several seasons at Sanctuary Cove, the Maroons held their camp in the heart of city for the first time.

The team trained at the home of the Souths Logan Magpies, Davies Park, and based themselves in Brisbane.

Walters was satisfied with the preparation.

He said though the team just fell short, he was proud of its performance, particularly in games one and three.

"Perth was a wipeout, which we'll happily get rid of,” Walters said.

"It was a great performance. A really good strong performance. Disappointed to lose the series obviously but I'm proud of the efforts of the boys across the series.”

Walters, who grew up playing in Ipswich said it was great to have a chance to come back to the city and check out the new developments at North Ipswich Reserve, including the state-of-the-art corporate centre.

"It's lovely,” he said.

"This flashy corporate area wasn't here when I played.

"It's a great venue. Great field. I grew up playing a lot of football on that oval and it is nice to back having a look around.”

The Maroons mentor said he also put in place the foundations on which he has built his coaching career at Ipswich during a memorable stint as head coach of the Jets in 2006 and 2007.

"It kicked off my coaching career,” he said.

"From here I went over to France. Then to Melbourne and so on.

"I enjoyed coming back to my home town and working with the players. It was a great experience.

"It is nice to be back in Ipswich - always good people.”

Tom Bushnell